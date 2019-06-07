WATCH | Social media made me: how online fame changed people's lives

It's a powerful thing, social media. It's magical, and it has changed the lives of many ordinary South Africans across the country in recent months.

Social media and technology have made the interests and passions of those around us so diverse.

It connects us to the people who share our passions, people who share our values and ideas.

From #MyFokMarelize, to pumping tyres and washing windscreens to drinking Woolies "special water", to a talented opera Uber singer - this is how social media has made ordinary South Africans overnight celebrities.

Marelize Horn

The teenager who won worldwide fame with her starring role in the #MyFokMarelize video. The 19-year-old's mother Heidi uttered the immortal words after her daughter cycled into a rugby post. She had since been invited to several cycling races across the country.