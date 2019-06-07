Gauteng executives warned on bad ethics in office

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned public officials occupying positions of power to hold themselves to a higher standard of ethics and accountability.

Motlanthe said to protect one's integrity, public office bearers need to conduct themselves in both their personal and public life in an exemplary manner.

"Court of public opinion is the measure for integrity. When we speak of integrity, we mean what do people think of you, do they use you as an example of malfeasance?" said Motlanthe.

"This issue of integrity is a direct function of your conscience because it enables you to decide [between] a good and bad idea so that you take the correct posture," the former president said.

Motlanthe was speaking to members of the Gauteng executive council at Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton, Johannesburg, yesterday.

The executives were at an induction ceremony in a bid to strengthen and advise them on ethics, constitutionalism and administrative law.