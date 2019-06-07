Congregant drowns during baptism ceremony in KZN river
Police recovered the body of 20-year-old a man on Friday who had drowned during a baptism ceremony in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban.
Mduduzi Blose, a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church, is believed to have fallen 3m from the rocks and into the Umlazi River, before disappearing below the surface on Thursday.
#sapsKZN Earlier today Police divers from DBN #SearchandRescue along with Umhlali #K9SAR and Metro Police #SAR were called out to KwaNdengezi following a drowning. 20yr-old fell 3m from the rocks into the river and disappeared below the surface. Search will continue tomorow. ME pic.twitter.com/s4GT7RzyUd— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 6, 2019
Members of Durban Search and Rescue (SAR), Umhlali K9 SAR and Metro Police SAR recovered Blose's body after police dog Dante indicated the area and a dive operation was conducted.
It is understood that a local pastor had been conducting a baptism ceremony in the river at 4am when the incident occurred.
An inquest docket has been opened and will be investigated by KwaNdengezi police.