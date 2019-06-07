Comrades runners to take a taxi ride to the starting line
Durban minibus taxi drivers have been charged with shuttling Comrades Marathon runners safely to and from the starting and finishing venues on the all-important race day.
While the multibillion-rand taxi industry has long had a reputation of being a major contributor to SA’s high road death toll, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has vested its trust in its drivers as well their bus counterparts to handle transport on the day.
Thousands of runners will hit the road between Durban and Pietermaritzburg for the 86.83km up-run on Sunday.
In a bid to support the local transport network, change perceptions and ensure that runners are safely transported, the CMA has joined forces with the South African National Taxi Council together with a local bus company Kalamazoo.
Society needs to start looking at taxi drivers as the transport people and not the killing peopleKeletso Totlhanyo - Comrades Marathon Association
Fifty minibuses, 12 35-seater buses and 80 coaches will transport runners and supporters from early morning until late evening to and from the Comrades start and finish venues and their hotels.
"We want to paint the taxi industry in a better light. Society needs to start looking at taxi drivers as the transport people and not the killing people," said Keletso Totlhanyo, CMA general manager.
She said the association wanted to help change perceptions about the taxi industry.
"When people speak about taxis they think people are going to die. Here is a chance for people to change their perceptions of taxi drivers. Santaco will also have a refreshment station which they will manage on race day."
Totlhanyo said with most major roads in Durban closed on Sunday, the taxi industry was taken on board in a bid to boost business on the day.
One-way tickets will cost R90, while a return ticket is priced at R160.
"Partnerships such as these definitely make the Comrades Marathon that much more of an inclusive event, with the buy-in of diverse stakeholders, who add value to our race," she said.
Siyanda Ntenga, head of Santaco Durban Central, said the body was looking forward "to serving the runners and supporters on race day and being part of this most famous road-running race in a meaningful partnership like this one."
COMRADES FAST FACTS:
Most common language spoken by runners
- English
- isiZulu
- Afrikaans
Most common surnames
- Dlamini
- Ndlovu
- Khumalo
Top three jobs of runners
- Manager
- Self-employed
- Accountant / auditor
Refreshment statistics
- Oranges: 4.5 tons
- Energy biscuits: 500 kg
- Salticrax biscuits: 500 kg
- Racefood energy bars: 20,000