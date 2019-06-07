Co-accused in Vlakfontein family murder walks free

Charges have been withdrawn against Fita Khupe, a suspect in the murder of seven members of the Khoza family at Vlakfontein, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

Khupe had been in a long-standing relationship with one of the Khoza women who were found murdered and buried under heaps of soil in the family home in October 2018.

The state said there were no prospects of a successful prosecution after Khupe's co-accused, Ernest Mabaso, died in prison in January.

"The death of Ernest Mabaso, who was accused No 1 in this matter, proved detrimental to the state's case and had to employ a different strategy after realising the negative impact that Mabasa's death had on its case.

"Those efforts proved to be a fruitless exercise and brought the state to a conclusion that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution, hence the decision to withdraw the charges against Khupe," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.