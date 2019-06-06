Wind farm helps kids develop, through fun

New playground equipment is laying the foundation for the integration of the play and prosper concept at several Early Childhood Development centres in the Kouga municipality, thanks to a helping hand from Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

Changes in modern lifestyle, with the increase in the use of digital devices and television, are affecting childhood experiences and outside playtime.

As part of Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme in the Kouga region, nine centres have already been equipped with suitable playground equipment to help create safe and stimulating environments for young children, with an additional 11 centres expected to receive their upgrades shortly.

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm economic development director Hlengiwe Radebe said: “We believe that playground equipment is an especially important part of the children’s natural development.

“Outdoor play provides opportunities for children’s cognitive and socio-emotional development and encourages creative problem solving, and social interactions – and is of course great fun.”

While some ECD centres receive a small subsidy from the department of social development for each child, it is strictly allocated and leaves little for equipment and building maintenance.

The Wind Farm’s programme is being rolled out in three phases, with the first phase having been completed during the first quarter of 2019.

It provides each ECD centre with a budget of between R7,000 and R20,000, depending on the equipment supplied and if structural repairs are required to already existing equipment.