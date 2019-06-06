WATCH | Window cleaner swings from skycraper for a few spine-chilling minutes

It may not have been Tom Cruise from a scene in Mission Impossible but it did seem like an impossible mission for a window cleaner to find his feet on one of the country's highest skyscrapers in the plush seaside town of Umhlanga on Wednesday.

The man grabbed the attention of those below as he battled to hold on to the building while cleaning the windows of the luxurious Pearls of Umhlanga high-rise property.

"I was at a café waiting for my coffee to arrive when I looked up and this guy was in my direct line of sight. I was watching him and thought, gosh that's the worst job," DA caucus leader in the eThekwini council Nicole Graham said.

The man then started swinging.