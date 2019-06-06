EC hospital boss in trouble over dry rice given to patients
Cala Hospital CEO given notice of intent to suspend after photos circulate on Facebook
I am horrified at the the dire situation in Cala Provincial Hospital in the Eastern Cape. The photo shows the recent...Posted by Victor Mosehla on Sunday, June 2, 2019
The Eastern Cape Health Department has started the process to suspend the CEO of Cala Hospital after complaints about poor-looking food served to patients.
An intent to suspend has been issued to Lulamile Sizelol after a picture of a plate of dry, white rice with small, broken pink sausages was circulated on Facebook.
The department has given Sizelo seven days to motivate why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.
In a separate incident a handful of green peas on a bed of rice were photographed at the Hewu Hospital in Whittlesea.
Lunch at Hewu Hospital, Whittlesea. How are people supposed to eat this?! @MYANC pic.twitter.com/Z0QB0NVofE— Dr Mom 🌸 (@Aziwe_L) May 30, 2019
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pictures had prompted the department to probe the food served at hospitals across the province.
In an interview with The Herald Kupelo said a preliminary report revealed that further investigations had to be undertaken to improve the quality of food given to patients.
“A preliminary report has been submitted to the SG [Dr Thobile Mbengashe] and there are further investigations that are required," Kupelo said.
“The CEO of Cala Hospital has been issued with intent to suspend and he has been given seven days to give reasons why he cannot be suspended."
Kupelo said the findings also prompted the department to look into hospital suppliers.
“The department will also review its suppliers and look at direct sourcing from butcheries, abattoirs and farmers for meat and vegetables as we hope to prevent the recurrence of last weekend's events.”
Kupelo said the investigation also revealed there was meat but no spinach available at Cala last week.
When asked about Hewu Hospital Kupelo said the claims were false.
“The allegations about the poor quality of food given to Hewu Hospital patients could not be substantiated as the food given to patients meet the department's food policy standards,” he said.