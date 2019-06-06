EC hospital boss in trouble over dry rice given to patients

The Eastern Cape Health Department has started the process to suspend the CEO of Cala Hospital after complaints about poor-looking food served to patients.

An intent to suspend has been issued to Lulamile Sizelol after a picture of a plate of dry, white rice with small, broken pink sausages was circulated on Facebook.

The department has given Sizelo seven days to motivate why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

In a separate incident a handful of green peas on a bed of rice were photographed at the Hewu Hospital in Whittlesea.