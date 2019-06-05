Police ask for help locating missing woman

Police are searching for a 41-year-old Port Elizabeth woman who went missing from her home in Algoa Park on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Fouzia Weston had wandered off from her home in Whyteleaf Drive, Algoa Park.

According to Naidu, several attempts by her family to locate her over the last four days have proved futile.

“She is light in complexion with medium to long hair. Her front teeth are missing. She is about 1.5 m in height.

"She was last clad in a pink washed out pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt with black and white print and pink Tommy takkies,” she said.

“According to her family, she is mentally challenged.”

Naidu said that Weston has gone missing on previous occasions.

“She has wandered off previously but was always found in the nearby vicinity. It is suspected that she may be in the Korsten, Missionvale or Helenvale areas,” she said.

Anyone who spots Weston can contact Algoa Park police on 041-409-1061 or Rushe Bramwell on 079-744-5952 or 082-822-0407.