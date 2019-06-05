Outa says Govan Mbeki municipal budget should be set aside

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has written a letter to the Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga to demand that the council review and set aside the resolution which passed the 2019/20 budget.

Outa has also demanded that the council restart the public participation process to include proper community participation.

The municipality comprises the towns of Kinross, Bethal and Secunda.

In a statement, Outa claimed the municipality passed the 2019/20 budget and the integrated development plan (IDP) despite the public participation process still being under way.

Outa also claimed the budget had no plan to pay Eskom and Rand Water debts, had increased the salary bill by R100m, and ignored financial laws.

Michael Holenstein, manager of Outa's local government division, said the council voted on and passed the budget last Wednesday, although the period for public comment ran until Tuesday, June 4.

He said the council held some public meetings on the budget and the IDP in late May but failed to advertise these timeously.