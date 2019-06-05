Man hijacked outside KwaNobuhle spaza shop

A 71-year-old man was robbed outside a spaza shop in Ponana Tini Road, KwaNobuhle, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the man was leaving the shop when two men approached him.

“As he approached his parked car, a Geely, the two men armed with firearms accosted and threatened to shoot him if he did not give them vehicle keys.

"The suspects grabbed the keys and sped off with the vehicle,” he said.

“The vehicle was later found abandoned in Kwazakhele.”

Nkohli said the man was not injured in the hijacking.