Joburg city manager says he knew about demolition of Alex houses

The city manager of Johannesburg, Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, knew about plans to demolish houses in Alexandra - but he thought no one lived in them.

This was an admission by Lukhwareni during an inquiry by the SA Human Rights Commission and the public protector in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

"From my understanding, the structures targeted were unoccupied, incomplete and those which were complete were unoccupied. That being that, on the same day we released the disaster management [to help the homeless people]," said Lukhwareni.

Lukhwareni was being asked about the evictions by the Red Ants last week. Hundreds of people were left homeless after the demolition of about 80 structures, apparently because they were built too close to the Juskei River.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba warned on Monday that officials who agreed to the demolition of the houses would face consequences.