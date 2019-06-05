Tighten your belts: Bay in for rates, electricity price hike shock
Ratepayers and businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay should brace for steeper property rates and electricity price increases, with the municipality proposing hikes of 7.7% and 13%, respectively, from July 1.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.