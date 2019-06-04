Relief as boy finally off to school
Cerebral palsy sufferer Lukhanyo, 13, can’t wait to join in classroom fun
A mother from Port Elizabeth’s Grogro informal settlement is delighted that her 13-year-old son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at two, will finally get the opportunity to go to school.
