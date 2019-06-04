Man injured in gang shooting 200m from police station

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times less than 200m from Gelvandale Police Station on Monday.

The shooting, suspected to be gang-related, has left the victim in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting happened at the intersection of Gail Road and Kobus Road at about 4pm.

“The man was standing at the intersection when an unidentified gunman started shooting at him from a distance,” she said.

“The man was injured and taken to hospital.”

Naidu said that the matter is believed to be linked to rival gangs in the area.

“I can confirm the injured man is believed to be affiliated to a gang,” she said.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.