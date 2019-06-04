Human rights commission told about 'lawlessness' in Alexandra

The City of Johannesburg is battling to enforce bylaws in Alexandra, according to the Gauteng provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) head, Thandeka Mbassa.

“The level of lawlessness in Alexandra is concerning,” she told the the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Monday, reports GroundUp. This was the third sitting of the inquiry.

Cogta is responsible for oversight of all municipalities in Gauteng to ensure that they fulfill their responsibilities.

The hearing follows a spate of protests in April.

Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised during protests such as the lack of housing, water, sanitation and overcrowding in the township. The inquiry will also look into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) - a project initially worth R1.3bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.

“We have noticed that the city has created numerous bylaws that deal with the pertinent issues in Alex. The bylaws do exist but the ability to enforce them is a challenge,” Mbassa told the panel.