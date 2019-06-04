'He was just a good boy who loved school': Family mourns slain teen

Scenes of disbelief, shock, and grief emerged as family members sat across from police crime scene tape that surrounded the lifeless body of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.

The school pupil was stabbed to death - allegedly by fellows pupils - just outside Forest High School in Turfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Grade 10 pupil Bakwela was killed during an alleged gang rivalry fight between the "STK" and "IDV" gangs.

Three learners were reportedly attacked and two were hospitalised -- but Bakwela died on the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the "perpetrator", who is a learner, had provided the school with a false home address.

"What we have established thus far is that, unfortunately, the perpetrator provided the school with a wrong home address. When the police went to the address that we have in our books we established we have a wrong home address.

"But the family is assisting, is co-operating with us. They've taken the police to the suspect's hideout and we are quite convinced the police will do their work and arrest that particular individual," reassured Lesufi.