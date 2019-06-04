EC Health department under fire for poor food

“The department has sent a team to the institutions to ascertain facts,” he said.

“The department will take decisive action against those who might be implicated in this gross violation of departmental food policy.”

Kupelo said a report would be submitted by the hospitals on Wednesday.

“Following the circulation of the images over the weekend, the department contacted all hospital CEOs in the province, demanding pictures of the food being served to our patients.”

He said the department had a provincial food plan that ensured patients received the correct nutrients appropriate for their clinical condition.

“We are enforcing daily exception reports from every health establishment to ensure that we pick up issues early and respond to avoid extreme embarrassment to the people of the province,” he said.