EC Health department under fire for poor food
I am horrified at the the dire situation in Cala Provincial Hospital in the Eastern Cape. The photo shows the recent...Posted by Victor Mosehla on Sunday, June 2, 2019
The Eastern Cape Health Department has come under fire after pictures surfaced on social media of plates of poor-looking food from the Cala and Hewu hospitals.
First, a plate of dry, white rice along with small, broken pink sausages was photographed on hospital sheets at Cala Hospital.
Then, a handful of green peas on a bed of rice was photographed at the Hewu Hospital in Whittlesea.
Lunch at Hewu Hospital, Whittlesea. How are people supposed to eat this?! @MYANC pic.twitter.com/Z0QB0NVofE— Dr Mom 🌸 (@Aziwe_L) May 30, 2019
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo apologised for the quality of the food, adding appropriate action would be taken.
“The department has sent a team to the institutions to ascertain facts,” he said.
“The department will take decisive action against those who might be implicated in this gross violation of departmental food policy.”
Kupelo said a report would be submitted by the hospitals on Wednesday.
“Following the circulation of the images over the weekend, the department contacted all hospital CEOs in the province, demanding pictures of the food being served to our patients.”
He said the department had a provincial food plan that ensured patients received the correct nutrients appropriate for their clinical condition.
“We are enforcing daily exception reports from every health establishment to ensure that we pick up issues early and respond to avoid extreme embarrassment to the people of the province,” he said.