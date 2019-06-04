News

East London fire victims impatient for new homes

PREMIUM
By Mamela Ndamase - 04 June 2019

Seven months after a fire destroyed more than 100 shacks in Duncan Village, construction of 165 temporary shelters is under way at a cost R54,000 each.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Jay-Z officially becomes a billionaire

Most Read

X