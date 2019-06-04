East London fire victims impatient for new homes
Seven months after a fire destroyed more than 100 shacks in Duncan Village, construction of 165 temporary shelters is under way at a cost R54,000 each.
Seven months after a fire destroyed more than 100 shacks in Duncan Village, construction of 165 temporary shelters is under way at a cost R54,000 each.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.