Death of editor, photographer Herbert Mabuza

Veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza, who rose through the ranks to become managing editor of the Sunday Times and Sowetan, has died, colleagues said on Monday.

Mabuza was described as humble, passionate about photography, and as someone whose door was always open.

Elmond Jiyane, a fellow photographer who was mentored by Mabuza, said: “He was one of a kind, selfless – you could call him anytime.”

Details of Mabuza’s death were not immediately given, but he had previously been in hospital with heart problems.

During a long career, the lensman filmed momentous events in South African history.

He arrived at the scene of Chris Hani’s assassination before the police.

His images reflected the political violence that preceded democracy and the presidencies of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

Another memorable moment Mabuza captured was when Mandela confirmed their relationship by kissing Graca Machel in public.

Mabuza also shot portraits of royalty from South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland, as well as many of SA’s colourful luminaries, like theatre’s Gibson Kente and Blue Fountain nightclub owner Godfrey Moloi – who, long before his death, posed for snaps during regular fittings for his coffin.

He was the Sunday Times photographer at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and also covered soccer, providing enduring images, like those of Lucas Radebe playing for SA.

Jiyane recalled his best moments with Mabuza: “I remember he came in as a guest lecturer at Funda Centre, Soweto.

“He gave us [students] an entirely different perspective about photography, how we can use it to tell and document black people’s stories and how far we could go.

“As a young freelance photographer he touched my life deeply,” Jiyane said.

Learning of his friend’s death on Monday left him shattered and heartbroken, he said.

“It came when I least expected it, I was shocked.

“I still wanted to thank him. “I was taught by him. “That I will not have an opportunity to thank him is quite hurtful,” he said.

Getting a front-page picture, meeting deadlines and sustaining oneself were some of the things for which Jiyane said he would forever be grateful to Mabuza.

Sowetan picture editor Darryl Hammond paid tribute to Mabuza’s work and said he had a great sense of humour.

“He’s documented some big events in history, like the death of Chris Hani.

“He was really a great, humble guy,” Hammond said.