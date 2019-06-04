Campaign of fear against Walmer couple includes warning that young son will be chopped up

Death threats and coffins

PREMIUM

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Threats to chop up a little boy, accompanied by chilling images of coffins, landed a Port Elizabeth cricket coach in court on Monday after he allegedly demanded R20,000 from a Walmer couple in exchange for their son’s life.

