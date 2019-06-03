Retired security branch policeman to stand trial for Ahmed Timol's death

Joao Rodrigues, the retired security branch policeman implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, will have to answer to the charges against him.

This comes after the Johannesburg high court on Monday dismissed Rodrigues' application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

He had applied for a permanent stay after being charged with Timol's murder in July 2018.

Timol died in 1971 after falling from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in central Johannesburg, where he had been detained.

While the original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide, the reopened inquest in 2017, headed by judge Billy Mothle, found that his death was a result of being pushed. It also recommended that Rodrigues be investigated.