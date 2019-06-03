Museum prepares for Alien Invasion

Bayworld is hosting its sixth Night at the Museum (NATM) on Friday and Saturday and is inviting guests to dress to the theme “Alien Invasion”.

Port Elizabeth’s Friends of Bayworld and the Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band will present the two nights of fun and games aimed at bringing families together at the Humewood complex.

The dress-up theme for this year is an Alien Invasion at Bayworld and CON.ECT cosplayers as well as Ray from Ray’s Dance Studio will judge the costumes.

Friends of Bayworld representative and organiser Anelle Bailey said: “I am so proud at how the NATM keeps on succeeding over the years and how it affords the whole family an opportunity to go out together and enjoy a night out on the town.” Dressing up is optional. The event also offers the following activities:

● Treasure hunt by torch light in the museum;

● Dress up corner in the costume gallery, with photo opportunity;

● Snake interactions;

● Dance performances by Ray’s Dance Studio, Defying Gravity and Izilo Zakwantu Entertainment, and ● Performances from the Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band.

Bayworld public relations officer Wongalethu Benya said NATM raised funds for programmes “to educate and create awareness about how to preserve and conserve our natural and cultural history”.

There were indoor and outdoor activities, he said.

“In true Bayworld style we will also bring out our lovely slithering snakes to come and interact with the masses.”

He recommended guests bring a torch, camera and pen to take part in the activities.

Food will be on sale but picnic baskets are welcome.

Night at the Museum will be from 6-10pm on Friday and from 4-8pm on Saturday.

Early bird tickets are R35 or R50 at the gate, and children two years and under enter free.

Numbers are limited to 1,250 per night and Bayworld will be closed on Friday and Saturday for preparations.

Tickets are available from Bayworld, FotoFirst (Summerstrand Village), Angelic Enchantments (Lower Valley Road), La Rochelle (Despatch), Just Vintage Antiques (Newton Park), Ray’s Dance Studio, Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band, Sanccob EC & Zwartkops Conservancy.

● Contact Wongalethu Benya, (041) 584-0650, 071-412-2135, wonga.benya@bayworld.co.za