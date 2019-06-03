Krugersdorp killers found guilty of grisly murder spree

The South Gauteng High Court on Monday convicted the three people accused of a spate of brutal murders in Krugersdorp. They were also convicted of a number of other crimes.

Cecilia Steyn, 37 - along with Marcel Steyn, 21, and Zak Valentine, 33 - had pleaded not guilty to 32 counts, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation.

In finding the trio guilty, judge Ellem Francis rejected the evidence given by Cecilia, Marcel and Valentine. He said they had been part of an "enterprise", with Cecilia being the mastermind and the beneficiary of the proceeds.

The court described Cecilia as an instigator, a master of deception, a pathological liar and the person who issued instructions and manipulated her co-accused.

"Accused two [Cecilia] was part of the planning of the offences and was the beneficiary of the proceeds. She is a pathological liar and a highly skilled manipulator who had abused the generosity of innocent people," said Francis.