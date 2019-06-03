Hundreds gathered to celebrate life of ANC veteran Thobile Mhlahlo

Recalling their last moments with their father in Cape Town, the children of former Eastern Cape MEC Thobile Mhlahlo told mourners at his funeral how they had all danced to his favourite song, the legendary Hugh Masekela’s Thanayi.

Hundreds of people, including politicians, business leaders, activists and friends, packed the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Saturday to celebrate the life of a man affectionately known to many as “Bro Thobo”.

Mhlahlo’s children were overcome with emotion while Thanayi played during the funeral before they read out their messages.

They said their father had always played this song at any gathering and it was only fitting to send him off with it.

The ANC veteran and anti-apartheid activist died at St George’s Hospital on Friday May 17 after suffering a stroke.

After Mhlahlo’s children and grandchildren paid tribute to him, a prerecorded message from Mhlahlo’s wife, Nomana, was shared.

She was too emotional to stand up and read it herself.

“Death be not proud, my husband, love of my life, father of my children, my dululu [an endearment], what a gentleman you were,” it read.

“You loved us, you were a pillar of strength to many.

“I will treasure you in my heart and I will continue to take care of your children and our extended family.

“Go well, till we will meet again my love ... it is well with my soul.”

Mhlahlo’s close friend and fellow apartheid activist the Rev Fumekile Gqiba cried as he spoke about when they had first met in Angola as militants.

He said he never thought at the time that they would become so close.

“The camps of MK were dominated by people from Port Elizabeth and East London,” Gqiba said.

“When we moved to Lusaka, the friendship continued.

“Thobo had two children [at the time] and I was a [bachelor], and because I was lazy to cook, they [Mhlahlo and his wife] adopted me.

“We were so close that when his wife gave birth to their [youngest] daughter, he wanted to name her ‘Sibongile’, and I asked would it not be better to name her after where we were [exiled].

“So I named her Nomkhosi,” Gqiba said.

He said it was not long after that Mhlahlo convinced him to get married in exile, and Nomana prepared everything.

Each speaker spoke very highly of Mhlahlo’s character, with each one telling how “Bra Thobo” ensured that he influenced positive change in their lives and how he always sought perfection in everything he did.

Delivering the eulogy, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko made reference to a quote by Tyler Perry that speaks about three types of people – the leaf, the branch and the roots.

Mvoko said Mhlahlo was like the roots of a tree.

“Some people come into your life and they are like leaves on a tree.

“They are only there for a season.

“Like leaves, they are there to take what they need and as soon as it gets cold or a wind blows in your life they are gone.

“There are some people who come into your life and they are like branches on a tree.

“Although they are stronger than leaves, you have to test them out before you run out there and put all your weight on them.

“In most cases, they can’t handle too much weight.

“If you can find some people in your life who are like the roots of a tree, then you have found something special.

“Like the roots of a tree, they are hard to find because they are not trying to be seen.

“Their only job is to hold you up and help you live a strong and healthy life.

“If you thrive, they are happy,” Mvoko read.

Mvoko likened Mhlahlo to the roots of a tree within the ANC, saying he neither wanted the spotlight nor did he hail any cause other than the liberation struggle.

He had selflessly put his own life on the line for the greater good of the country.

Mvoko said Mhlahlo had left public office with his integrity intact and his hands clean.

“Mhlahlo’s name was never dragged in the mud,” he said.

“We must use this renewal period to reconnect with the sole purpose and intent of the mass democratic movement and remind each other why our unity withstood the apartheid regime.”