Death toll rises to 10 in various Bay fires

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shack fire that destroyed two shacks outside Despatch at about 3am on Monday morning.

According to police, the fire started at one of the shacks before spreading to a neighbouring dwelling in Bhutise Nontshinga Street in the Khayamnandi township.

The charred remains of Lindikhaya Tenana were found inside the shack.

This marks the third fatal shack fire in the Bay in as many weeks.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the cause of the fire was unknown but was being investigated.

"The deceased was believed to be sleeping inside the shack at the time. According to the family, he was not meant to be sleeping there," she said.

"When the fire broke out, no one was aware that he was inside. Only after the fire was extinguished were the human remains found.

“The neighbour saw the fire and alerted the police.”

Last week Zoliswa Moni, 34, and her sons Liyabulela, 13, Luphawu, 5, Luncumo, 2, and nine-month-old baby daughter Luhlelonke, were inside their shack when it caught fire in Bayland, next to the R75, at about 8.30pm on May 28.

A week prior, four people died in a shack fire in Malabar.

Luchnene Crotz, 33, and her son Dwayne, 8, were killed inside the Malabar shack along with Luchnene’s sister, Keisha Dolf, 13, and a friend, Leana Leslie, 17.

The Malabar fire started at about 6am and was extinguished mostly by residents who ran back and forth with buckets of water from a nearby tap – about 50m away.

Early in May the charred remains of a person were found in a gutted shack in Tromp Street, Missionvale.

Last week Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka said he intended to spearhead an awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fire and how to prevent shack fires.

In light of the latest death, Suka said: "This is a serious problem and it should be a priority. I am sure an education awareness [campaign] will assist in teaching people and prevent some of these fires."

Suka said he hoped to discuss it in the upcoming council meeting.

Police are investigating how the fires started however, no foul play, at this stage, is suspected in any of the cases.