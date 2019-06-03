Cheaters caught on camera in new show

Is writing to television show Cheaters a solution to your relationship woes?

Would you watch an episode of someone’s relationship or marriage unravelling?

These were among the questions The Herald asked residents following the first episode of TV series Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday evening, in which “Bra Voice” learnt that his wife of over 15 years – who had claimed she was often out of the house selling mango atchar – was actually cheating.

The reality show, hosted by Molemo Maarohanye – known as Jub Jub – is modelled on the American show Cheaters, and has again made musician and ex-con Jub Jub a household sensation, with many on social media saying he was “fixing” the country.

A series of videos soon circulated on What’s App and #jubjub #uyajola99 started trending from Monday last week after Jub Jub and the Uyajola team were spotted in KFC at the Ziyabuya shopping centre in KwaDwesi.

Jub Jub later shared a video saying he had never seen people cheat more than the Xhosa.

The video, apparently taken by a KFC staff member, showed the Uyajola camera team, with Jub Jub and bodyguards, try to stop a fight.

Outraged tweeters criticised Jub Jub for his statement, but it was not long after more videos surfaced, showing a fight break out on the Summerstrand beachfront and outside Game Vincent Park in East London.

Uyajola 9/9, on channel 157, premiered on May 26 and is a 13-part series.

Seven episodes were filmed in the Eastern Cape.

Although Jub Jub says at the start of each episode that the show’s aim is to help families get together to solve their problems, does the show really do more good than bad?

Friends Siphokazi Mkhokheli and Thelma Vena had different opinions on airing dirty laundry on TV.

Vena, 39, said it was important to know where you stood, with one’s partner and with the people closest to you.

“The friend you turn to when you and your boyfriend fight could also be taking notes because she knows [they are seeing each other behind your back].

“It could even be your sister! “Yes, it will be painful, but [their following] the movements of your partner will help you realise where you stand,” Vena said.

Mkhokheli, 28, said she did not see the point of getting people to pry into one’s love life, especially if the couple was not married.

“Actually if I suspect that my boyfriend is cheating, I would just move on because clearly [he is] no longer [interested] in me nor [does he] want to be in a relationship with me.

“I’m young; while I’m unmarried I’m free to do whatever I want.

“If someone wants me to be fully committed to [him, he] must put a ring on it,” she said.

Sanelisiwe Stemele said although she would never write to a show for intervention, she loved to watch the drama unravel.

“I think it’s a nice show.” Moja Love marketing and public relations head Lindiwe Mbonambi said: “We believe that love exists for everyone and is open to interpretations.

“We are all about telling authentic South African stories which [reflect] the issues which society confronts daily.”

She said the show sought to provide help for South African families.

Therapy was provided for each couple who approached the show.

“Uyajola 9/9 is an investigative reality show that exposes infidelity in relationships.

“People who suspect that their partner is cheating on them provide evidence to Uyajola 9/9, which then follows up on their suspicions.”