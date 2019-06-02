South African Airways CEO Jarana resigns- Fin24

South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Officer Vuyani Jarana has resigned from the state-owned airline, Fin24 financial news website said on Sunday.

Citing Jarana's resignation letter to SAA board chairperson Johannes "JB" Magwaza, Fin24 said the CEO resigned due to uncertainty about funding and how slow decision making processes were delaying the airline's turnaround strategy.

SAA was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)