Reports of baby trapped under rubble during Alex evictions untrue, say cops

Gauteng police have denied reports and allegations that a five-month-old baby was trapped and killed during a Red Ants demolition operation in Alexandra on Friday.

"There is no such, we do not know where the allegations come from. We have been on the scene all day, if something like that had happened, we would have seen or heard," said the provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

During the operation, several residents complained of the violent manner in which the evictions were conducted.

"We were not given a notice of what is happening. They just got here and demolished, a child even went missing... we don't know what is happening, we don't know where we are going to sleep today, we don't have houses," a resident told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).