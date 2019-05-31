Six mining groups ask court to approve R5bn silicosis settlement case

Lawyers for thousands of gold miners afflicted by silicosis or tuberculosis lined up on the side of six mining groups this week to ask the Gauteng High Court to approve a R5bn settlement agreement.

The agreement provides for the payment of benefits worth R5bn to mineworkers and the dependants of dead mineworkers who contracted silicosis or pulmonary tuberculosis during or after their employment from 1965. The benefits will be paid through the Tshiamiso Trust, which was set up specifically for this purpose.

The settlement agreement is regarded as one of the most complex multi-party class action settlements ever concluded. This is a sequel to the so-called Nkala class action suit brought several years ago by former gold mineworkers seeking compensation against their former employers for illnesses contracted in the course of their work.

Though the mining companies and the mineworkers have reached agreement on the benefits to be paid, the court will have to assess whether absent mineworkers are adequately protected by the agreement. It is still unknown how many mineworkers or their dependants are entitled to claim, as many of them are scattered across the sub-continent. This will require strict scrutiny by the court.