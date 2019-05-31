Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts

A good Samaritan paid R100 for a woman’s petrol who forgot her bank card at home before travelling to Cape Town via the N2.

"Thank you Nkosikho for your lovely heart. You gave me hope today for our country."

These were the sincere words of thanks offered by a motorist to a petrol attendant who insisted on paying for R100 worth of fuel because he did not want her to get stranded on a notorious stretch of road en route to Cape Town.

Monet van Deventer shared the heartwarming story in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

She stopped at a Shell garage along the N2 highway to fill up her car but soon realised something was amiss.

“Before I asked the person to fill my car, I got this feeling that I might have forgotten my bank card at home," she wrote.