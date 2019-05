Six men robbed Pep Stores in St Anne Street in West End, Bethelsdorp, on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the robbery happened at about 2pm when suspects stormed the shop holding the tellers at gunpoint and demanded money.

“The cashiers complied with the instructions and the suspects stole all the money from the cash registers before fleeing on foot,” he said.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.