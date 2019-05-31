'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying for stranded motorist's fuel

Before she could answer Mbele was pouring petrol into the car.

"I thought, perhaps it was a business thing that Shell does this for you and then I saw him literally take his own card and pay for it. When I drove away it dawned on me what just happened," she said.

Mbele said he was worried that she would break down on the N2 highway.

"I asked her how low is the fuel, and she said it was low. I asked her, 'will you make it?', and she said: 'I'm not sure.' I said let me just do this for you," he said.

He said he had doubts that she might come back. He earns about R1,100 a week and R100 was a significant share of his daily earnings.

"I was so grateful that she came back. I could see in her eyes that she appreciated my help, you know when someone sees that you have done something for them. I could see it in her eyes that she really appreciated that I had done something for her," said Mbele.

When Van Deventer returned she asked him why he had helped her.

"He didn't know me at all, he didn't ask for my number or anything. He took a chance and I could have never come back. And then he told me, 'ma'am, I'm a believer'," she said.

Both of them said the incident inspired them with hope for South Africa. Van Deventer is setting up a crowdfunding campaign after offers of donations for Mbele streamed in.

"I talked to him and we had a nice chat. We are going to start a crowdfunding campaign now, and he can decide what he wants to do with the money," she said.

Mbele told her he would like to use the money to improve his community.

"I want to do something that could help the children. I have to sit down and think. It's still like I'm in a dream," he said.

Organisations or people with ideas who would like to help Mbele and Van Deventer can send an email to Monetvd@gmail.com.