Gang activists released by court, not charged

The three men who were arrested on Thursday evening for their alleged participation in a demonstration against gangsterism were released without appearing in court.

Khoisan Chief Crawford Fraser was arrested with Hakeem Vencencie and Gabriel Machune during a raid by police on Thursday evening.

They had allegedly taken part in a march last weekend.

The three were detained over night by police but were released when they got to court and the prosecuting authority struck the case from the roll on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the reason for the case being struck off the court roll was that further investigation was needed.

Naidu said the men were arrested for alleged contravention of the Gatherings Act, the Firearms Control Act, inciting violence and obstruction of justice.

Fraser, 46, of the Khorana House, was arrested at his Bethelsdorp home on Thursday afternoon.

He is the chair of the Sector 2 policing forum in Bethelsdorp, the group that participated in the march.

On Thursday night, Khoisan activist Christian Martin, Chief Cora Hennings of the Nama House, and Pastor Jan Bekkies of the Bushman Oeswana House set up camp outside the Humewood police station, where Fraser was being held.

Martin said: "We are very excited that justice has been severed. They are innocent people. If the police want to go further with this, they must do it.

"From our side we are happy that justice is served and that is it."