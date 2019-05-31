Former SA accountant murdered wife because she was 'sexually aggressive'

"Cremating a body" and "burying someone alive", were some of the chilling online searches a former SA accountant conducted while planning the gruesome murder of his British-born wife.

This week Western Australian Supreme Court judge Bruno Fiannaca sentenced Ahmed Dawood Seedat, 36, to 23 years behind bars for killing his wife Fahima Yusuf and burying her in the backyard of their Perth, Australia home last year.

It was reported in February that Seedat - originally from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal - admitted via a video link from his Hakea prison cell, to killing the mother of his two children in August last year.

After the killing, Seedat lived a normal life with his children, aged two and five, who were unaware their mother was buried in the backyard.

It was only when Yusuf’s father could not reach her for four days, that he raised the alarm and police started investigations.