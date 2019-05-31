Enviro affairs wastes millions on bungled permits

The first judgment, in December 2017, found Molewa and the department’s chief director, Lisolomzi Fikozolo, had failed to act lawfully in both the boat-based whale watching and white shark cage diving sectors when issuing licensing decisions and setting appeal dates without complying with government-mandated regulations.

Six businesses approached Judge Gcinikhaya Nuku, at the Western Cape High Court, who declared the department had been unfair to all of the applicants by refusing their licensing applications and giving them minimal time to appeal, and ordered the department to pay all costs.

The second order against the department saw the minister and chief director interdicted in March last year by Ivanhoe Sea Safaris – an established Gansbaai tourism service – for refusing to extend their licence, which meant they couldn’t operate. A later third judgment set aside the minister’s decision, with costs once again ordered against the department.

A fourth judgment against the minister involved Advantage Cruiser in St Lucia in May 2018, after the minister tried to stop the company from operating by refusing to allocate a 10-year permit. After she was interdicted for making an unlawful decision, she conceded defeat and agreed to allocate the company its permit.