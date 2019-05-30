LGBTIQ activist impressed by Chicken Licken ad's inclusivity

Artist and LGBTQI+ activist Bongani Njalo has lauded Chicken Licken for the inclusion and representation of the LBGTQI+ community.

This follows the restaurant's advert currently making rounds on Twitter, which depicts the difficulty of a young black gay man to come out to his father.

In the ad, the gay character is seen telling his father, with the help of three female friends, that he is gay. "Dad, I was meaning to tell you ... I am gay." His father smiles as he responds lovingly, saying "Ngiyazi mfana wami", which means "I know, my son."