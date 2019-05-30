Legal fraternity under siege in Cape as another murdered lawyer mourned

"We've lost two colleagues (before David), they were all my friends. Pete Mihalik and David. What makes David special (to me) is that he looked up to me. We both didn't like to give bail," said Stevens.

Stevens, Mbazwana and Mihalik were prosecutors before they became defence lawyers.

Mbazwana became the third prominent criminal lawyer to be killed since the end of 2017 when Noorudien Hassan was murdered at his home in Cape Town.

Mihalik was killed in a hit in Greenpoint last year and it is believed Hassan's death was also the result of a hit.

But Mbazwana's colleagues said they did not believe his murder was work-related.

Attorney Leon van der Merwe, the director of Liddell Weeber & Van der Merwe Incorporated where Mbazwana worked, said that according to the information they have from the police his murder was the result of a botched robbery.

"I don't believe that this was a work-related incident. I believe it had nothing to do with any of the matters he dealt with. That's my personal take on it," said Van der Merwe.

Mbazwana started his career as a legal aid attorney and soon found himself on the side of the state as a prosecutor at the Cape Town magistrate's court.

Van der Merwe said he decided to poach Mbazwana after having to defend a client against him in court.

"He was very sharp. I did a matter against him in Cape Town court 24 and I could quickly see he was witty, he was sharp. It was easy to know that he would definitely be a very good attorney," said Van der Merwe.

Mbazwana represented alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack's mother Ruwaida in a Hawks corruption case involving convicted top cop former Brig Kolinden Govender.