Khoisan chief arrested after confrontational protest against gangs

Khoisan chief Crawford Fraser, of the Korana House, was arrested at his Bethelsdorp home on Thursday afternoon, apparently after allegedly taking part in a demonstration against gangs.

Fraser, 46, was being held at the Humewood police station.

He is suspected to have taken part when disgruntled Bethelsdorp residents took to the street to voice their anger over gang killings.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of gun-toting balaclava-clad men took to the streets and with megaphones summoned gangsters to "come out and face us".

While this scene unfolded, another group nearby, consisting of pastors, imams and residents, held an interdenominational prayer meeting in response to the violence.

The gun-toting group called out provocatively to gangsters, in particular a gang known as the 16 Honde (16 dogs), to show themselves.

The arrest was confirmed by police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"The matter is sub judice at this stage," she said.

"However, I can confirm that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday.

"The suspect faces a string of charges, including violation of the Gatherings Act and intimidation."