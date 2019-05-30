Gang-hit project in Helenvale back on track
Work on a Helenvale project worth millions of rands that was torpedoed by gang violence in 2018 will now be completed by March.
Work on a Helenvale project worth millions of rands that was torpedoed by gang violence in 2018 will now be completed by March.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.