Disgraced former cop appeals jail sentence for dealing in drugs
Former cop Reneal Francis, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for dealing in drugs on Wednesday by the East London magistrate’s court, immediately appealed against the sentence.
Former cop Reneal Francis, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for dealing in drugs on Wednesday by the East London magistrate’s court, immediately appealed against the sentence.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.