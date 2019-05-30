Balancing act for visionary leaders

Human beings. The species that is both the creator of technology and most fearful of what continuous innovation means for our jobs and social spaces and what possible future our children might have.

The challenge for visionary leadership then is to perform a balancing act of placing SA at the forefront of global economic activity while at the same time using new technology to fight the everyday challenges facing people – crime, unemployment, unskilled labour and pit latrines, to name a few.

Leaders are challenged to address these real-time human issues by looking at technology as a problem-solver and to allow people to believe that they are capable of more than what was previously imaginable.

Those views featured strongly at the 2019 Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit at the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, when key figures and captains of industry shared their views on the initiatives needed to help turn around the SA economy.

One such person was Prof Derrick Swartz, adviser: strategic projects in ocean sciences at Nelson Mandela University, who said highly uneven levels of capital distribution, unsustainable levels of social inequality and the weakening of state institutions showed that the country needed an economic reboot.

And while that would require intensive integration among industry, government and academia, Swartz said innovative thinking, along with extensive research and development, could in turn create the SA many dream of.

But business incubators in silos were not enough.

Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape were too far behind to not pull together expertise and knowledge at a bigger level, he said.

“The innovation system must be built around firms and entrepreneurs at its core.

“Innovation must become part of the DNA of doing business in South Africa.

“We are beginning to see the emergence of a national system of innovation – but it’s fragmented and it’s segregated.

“In some of the metropoles like Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, we are seeing city-level innovation hubs emerging,” Swartz said.

“Sadly in the NMB metro, we don’t have the same as yet.

“We should begin to work towards an establishment of a city and a regional innovation hub that can bring different capabilities together.”

Pivotal to almost every speaker’s argument was involving youth players not only as the leaders of tomorrow, but as unconventional thinkers who have grown up using smart technology.