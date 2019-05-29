Three arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay for vehicle roadworthy scam

Three people were arrested for allegedly issuing roadworthy certificates to vehicles that had not been inspected.

The bust is part of a joint operation between the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Anti-corruption Unit and the Hawks over the past six months.

According to officials, more arrests are expected in Nelson Mandela Bay.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the three suspected fraudsters were allegedly "kingpins" who ran a roadworthy certificate syndicate which operated between Brits in the North West and the Bay.

“Three kingpins were arrested (on Tuesday) when members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s Anti-corruption Unit swooped on a vehicle-testing station in Port Elizabeth in a joint operation with the Hawks.

"The three are alleged to be behind a syndicate that operates between Port Elizabeth and Brits and produces roadworthy certificates on order.

"Roadworthy certificates were issued for vehicles that were not physically tested,” he said.

“Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected.

"The suspects are believed to operate about 10 vehicle-testing stations in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

Zwane said the unroadworthy vehicles on the country's roads are one of the major causes of crashes.

Syndicates issuing these vehicles with roadworthy clearances placed other road users at risk.

The three would be transported from Port Elizabeth to Brits where they will appear in the area's local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.