PE rapist to sit for 24 years in jail

A rapist was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for allegedly raping a paraplegic in January 2018.

On Tuesday, Bongani Mdunyelwa, 28, was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court for rape after breaking into the victim's house in Booysen Park, Bethelsdorp.

As per law, the victim's identity is being withheld.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said that Mdunyelwa’s conviction follows the rape of a 23-year-old woman on 28 January 2018 at about 5am.

“The man attacked her and tried to strangle her. He ordered her to keep quiet while he raped her.

"At the time of the incident, the suspect was unidentified but during the investigation, the victim was able to identify him and on the 24th of February 2018, Mdunyelwa was arrested and remained in custody for the duration of the trail,” she said.

Naidu said that on Tuesday Mdunyelwa was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape and 8 years for housebreaking of which 4 years is suspended for four years.

“Effectively, he will serve 24 years in prison,” she said.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said: “We commend our family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) Unit and our justice system for their sterling efforts in bringing this perpetrator to book.

"The police has the responsibility to protect the vulnerable in society and these responsibilities are taken seriously through thorough investigation, effective arrests and prosecutions.

"This conviction will serve as a deterrent to potential rapists and the SAPS through its FCS units ensures that sentences such as this will bring justice to the victims of these crimes,” he said.