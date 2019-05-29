Four children and mother killed in Nelson Mandela Bay shack fire

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 34-year-old mother and her four children, three boys aged 13, 6 and 3, and an 11-month-old girl were inside the shack in Bayland, situated next to the R75, outside Despatch at about 8.30pm.

Swart said the Bayland area was a new informal settlement near the local bus depot.

“Police and fire department officials were called when the shack was already engulfed in flames. On arrival the flames were extinguished, however, it was too late to save any of the occupants,” she said.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is undetermined. Detectives and fire investigators will be working together to determine what the possible cause of the fire was.”

Swart said that at the time, the woman's husband was not at home as he was at work.

Safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka said that a team from disaster management had been sent to the fire to assist.

“We are really heartbroken by this news and we are going to see how we can assist. It is really sad and we extend our condolences to the family,” he said.

Since last week, there have been six shack fires in the Bay, with nine people dying in two of those fires.

Last week, four died in a shack fire in Malabar.

Luchnene Crotz, 33, and her son Dwayne, 8, were killed inside the fire along with Luchnene’s sister, Keisha Dolf, 13, and a friend, Leana Leslie, 17.

The Malabar fire started at about 6am and was mostly extinguished by residents who ran back and forth with buckets of water from a nearby tap – about 50m away.

Suka said that on Thursday he wanted to table a motion in council so that an awareness campaign warning people of the dangers of fire and how to prevent shack fires be undertaken.

“We want to educate people on how to prevent these fires. This will be through a media drive as well as awareness campaigns by the fire department and disaster management,” he said.

“As winter approaches we do notice an increase in shack fires. This is due to the cold weather as well as other factors such as children playing with fire or people just forgetting that they left a candle burning.”