Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to reveal his executive at 8pm on Wednesday but the announcement was delayed as he was still meeting with appointees.

The presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa would address the nation on the composition of the executive and who will serve in what is expected to be a smaller cabinet.

He will also detail which departments have been merged or done away with.

The president is expected to announce fewer deputy ministers than had become the norm under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa consulted widely on the executive and on Wednesday called each person he has appointed to inform them face-to-face of his plans.

He also has the stamp of approval from the ANC's alliance partners - the SACP and Cosatu. Ramaphosa has previously said he would appoint only the best people to his executive.

After his swearing-in as a member of parliament on Tuesday, David Mabuza is expected to be appointed to the second most powerful position in the country - deputy president.

Ramaphosa mulled over his decisions for three days after his inauguration - after which cabinet was dissolved.