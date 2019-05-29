Colleagues mourn teacher as killer pupil gets 'lenient' 12 years in jail

"A good man, a motivational speaker, a passionate teacher who went the extra mile in assisting learners," are some of the words used to describe a Northern Cape teacher stabbed to death by a pupil who was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Monday.

Kingston Vhiya was a Zimbabwean national who came to SA to work as he was the sole breadwinner for his family, according to a fellow teacher and friend, Angeline Pahla.

Pahla, who is also from Zimbabwe, said she was so shocked to learn of her "homeboy's" brutal death, she had to move out of Manyeding village near Kuruman.

"I was devastated and scared, I even moved out fearing that I too could be attacked. I now stay very far from the school," she said.

According to police reports, the pupil, who cannot be named due to his age, attacked the teacher at his home after allegedly failing a grade.

But the principal, Pitso Leabile, suspects there could be another motive as the pupil had not collected his report.

"There could be another reason because the learner had not collected his report. Yes, he had failed because he did not write all his exams ... but we don't know how he found out that he had failed and why he targeted Mr Vhiya specifically ..." Leabile told said on Wednesday.