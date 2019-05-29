JUST IN | Cabinet reduced from 36 ministers to 28 - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced his new cabinet - a reconfigured executive that will see certain portfolios combined to shrink the number of ministers from 36 to 28.

Ramaphosa announced that David Mabuza - who was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday after he had asked for his swearing in to be postponed - would be his deputy.

He said South Africans had, in the May 8 elections, provided his administration with a "clear mandate to accelerate inclusive economic growth, act with greater urgency to tackle poverty, improve government services, fight corruption and end state capture.

"If we are to give effect to this mandate, we need a capable, efficient and ethical government."

Reflecting on his Station of the Nation Address earlier this year where he highlighted the importance of the structure and size of the state meeting the needs of the people to ensure the most efficient allocation of resources, Ramaphosa said it had been decided to combine a number of portfolios, reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28:

Trade and Industry is combined with Economic Development

Higher Education and Training is combined with Science and Technology

Environmental Affairs is combined with Forestry and Fisheries

Agriculture is combined with Land Reform and Rural Development

Mineral Resources is combined with Energy

Human Settlements is combined with Water and Sanitation

Sports and Recreation is combined with Arts and Culture

"If we are to make effective progress in building the South Africa that we all want, it is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity.

"In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity," Ramaphosa said.

"The people who I am appointing today must realise that the expectations of the South African people have never been greater and that they will shoulder a great responsibility.

"Their performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken."

Deputy President is David Mabuza.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Thoko Didiza. Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

Minister of Basic Education is Angie Motshekga. Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule.

Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is Barbara Creecy. Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu.

Minister of Employment and Labour is Thulas Nxesi. Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi.

Minister of Finance is Tito Mboweni. Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo.

Minister of Health is Dr Zwelini Mkhize. Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology is Dr Blade Nzimande. Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela.

Minister of Home Affairs is Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu. Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Dr Naledi Pandor. Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is Ronald Lamola. Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is Gwede Mantashe. Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.

Minister of Police is General Bheki Cele. Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale.

Minister in the Presidency is Jackson Mthembu. Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Minister of Public Enterprises is Pravin Gordhan. Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle.

Minister of Public Service and Administration is Senzo Mchunu. Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Patricia De Lille. Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet.

Minister of Small Business Development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa.

Minister of Social Development is Lindiwe Zulu. Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Nathi Mthethwa. Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu.

Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo. Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa.

Minister of Tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane. Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela.

Minister of Trade and Industry is Ebrahim Patel. Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula. Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.

"These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country," Ramaphosa said.

"For the first time in the history of our country, half of all Ministers are women.

"We have also included a significant number of young people. This is in fulfillment of our commitment to giving young people roles of responsibility in all sectors of society.

"This is part of a generational transition in which we are creating a pipeline of leaders to take our country further into the future."