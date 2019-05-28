‘New dawn’ as NMU residences renamed

The naming and rebranding of several Nelson Mandela University residences signalled the end of apartheid leader Hendrik Verwoerd’s rule.

These were the words of Pedro Mzileni at the university’s “naming and renaming” event on Monday.

“This event symbolises the end of the Verwoerd legacy – we are putting UPE [University of Port Elizabeth] six feet under. These [new] names ... are the symbol[s] of a new dawn, a new beginning.

“They are the [figurative] fruits and vegetables of the #FeesMustFall uprising.”

NMU vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa said naming and renaming ushered in a new dawn for the institution.

“This project is very important to us because we, too, were the ones given Nelson Mandela’s name in June 2017,” Muthwa said.

“It’s then when we undertook to live [the] name, we will live to honour the name and all Madiba stood for.”

Muthwa said both students and the surrounding communities played a role in selecting the chosen names.

“The university is a very diverse community.

“So you would find that students, in renaming the residences, have been very involved in finding the names – but it’s not just about the historical [names],” she said.

“The process has been very consultative, [but] this is only the start, and we will see different names that speak to different parts of the university.”