Here are the drinks South Africans like the most

By Nico Gous - 28 May 2019
A third of household spending on beverages is spent on beer.
Image: Roman Shyshak/123RF

South Africans spend more on wine than on coffee.

But it's not the drink that South Africans spend the most money on.

“Beer is the clear winner, taking up over a third of household spending on beverages, followed by fizzy drinks and spirit coolers. Whisky follows wine in fifth place,” Stats SA wrote in an article on their website on Friday in celebration of national wine day (May 25).

“Coffee, the darling of beverage-related internet memes, is tied with tea, taking up 5.6% of household spending on drinks. That’s in sixth place. Siestog.”

Wine consumes 7.2% of household expenditure on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages according to Stats SA’s basket of goods and services used to measure the consumer price index (CPI). If you break it down, 3.9% is spent on red and 3.2% on white wine.

Wine is the most expensive in the heart of the winelands, the Western Cape, where a bottle of red costs R88.50 on average compared to the national average of R65.38.

Rooibos prices jumped on average 17.9% over the last year.

“The rooibos industry is currently recovering from a four-year drought that has constrained supply, contributing to the rise in prices,” Stats SA noted.

The alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages South Africans like the most.
Image: Stats SA

